Las Vegas police release bodycam video showing arrest of Tupac Shakur murder suspect

This still from bodycam video shows Duane “Keffe D” Davis being arrested by Las Vegas police on...
This still from bodycam video shows Duane “Keffe D” Davis being arrested by Las Vegas police on Sept. 29. Davis is accused of being involved in the murder of Tupac Shakur.(LVMPD)
By C.C. McCandless, Elaine Emerson and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Newly released Bodycam video and an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have provided more details about the arrest of Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who was charged with the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur.

Davis’ arrest came 27 years after the drive-by shooting off the Las Vegas Strip that killed Shakur.

WARNING: The following video contains uncensored profanity.

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Las Vegas police released bodycam video showing the arrest of Duane “Keffe D” Davis in connection with the murder of Tupac Shakur.

According to the police report, a Clark County grand jury returned an indictment charging Davis on Sept. 28.

Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Criminal Apprehension Team took Davis into custody around 7 a.m. the next day as he was walking down the street near his house.

Body-worn camera video shows officers approach Davis and quickly take him into custody. Davis was cooperative with police, asking for water before he was put in a nearby vehicle.

Duane Davis’ arrest came 27 years after the drive-by shooting off the Las Vegas Strip that...
Duane Davis’ arrest came 27 years after the drive-by shooting off the Las Vegas Strip that killed Shakur.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

He was taken to the homicide division office to be interviewed. One body-worn camera more than 47 minutes long showed the trip from Davis’ home to the police headquarters. After his interview, he was photographed and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Davis appeared in court Wednesday, and his arraignment was continued to Oct. 19.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kraft Plant/Springfield, Mo.
Police investigate loud boom in east Springfield
Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people at an apartment complex for seniors.
Police investigate 2 shooting deaths at Branson apartment complex for seniors
The FBI is seeking information on the whereabouts of wanted federal fugitive Melvin N. Morgan,...
FBI seeking information on a dangerous federal fugitive in the Springfield area
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Police identify the driver of a semi involved in deadly pedestrian crash in Springfield, Mo.
A pedestrian suffered critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Springfield.
Vehicle hits a pedestrian at Springfield intersection

Latest News

Taylor Swift, second from left, and Brittany Mahomes, second from right, watch play between the...
Can a spotlight on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce help the NFL draw more Gen Z and female fans?
Pumpkin Daze in Republic
Republic’s famous two-day festival, Pumpkin Daze, returns
FILE - Jay Martin talks to reporters at the Arkansas state Capitol, Feb. 22, 2022, in Little...
A former Arkansas legislator who unsuccessfully sought the Democratic gubernatorial nomination last year is running for chief justice of the state Supreme Court.
Bartlett is being sought by authorities.
Pursuit of a stolen SUV crosses the state line from Arkansas into Missouri
Kaiser Permanent workers picket Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Baldwin Park, Calif. Some 75,000...
Health care strike over pay and staff shortages enters final day with no deal in sight