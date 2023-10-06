Lebanon boatmaker announces layoffs

(Ky3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon boat manufacturer will lay off dozens of employees.

Yamaha officials confirm that 54 positions have been cut at G3 Boats in Lebanon. G3 manufactures models of aluminum fishing boats and pontoon boats.

The company blames the downturn in the boating industry as mostly a result of high-interest rates.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kraft Plant/Springfield, Mo.
Police investigate loud boom in east Springfield
Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people at an apartment complex for seniors.
Police investigate 2 shooting deaths at Branson apartment complex for seniors
The FBI is seeking information on the whereabouts of wanted federal fugitive Melvin N. Morgan,...
FBI seeking information on a dangerous federal fugitive in the Springfield area
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Police identify the driver of a semi involved in deadly pedestrian crash in Springfield, Mo.
A pedestrian suffered critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Springfield.
Vehicle hits a pedestrian at Springfield intersection

Latest News

As we move into the cooler months you may be thinking about turning on your furnace — but...
What to know about carbon monoxide as cooler seasons approach
KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports.
Greene County deputies surround road near Halltown, Mo.
KY3 Weekend Events
Weekend Events: What’s happening across the Ozarks
Weekend Events in the Ozarks
Greene County deputies have a home surrounded by a home near Halltown.
Greene County deputies surround road near Halltown, Mo.