Lebanon boatmaker announces layoffs

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon boat manufacturer will lay off dozens of employees.

Yamaha officials confirm that 54 positions have been cut at G3 Boats in Lebanon. G3 manufactures models of aluminum fishing boats and pontoon boats.

The company blames the downturn in the boating industry as mostly a result of high-interest rates.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.