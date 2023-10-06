The man accused of shooting Ralph Yarl formally requests jury trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to court documents out of Clay County the defense team for Andrew Daniel Lester, charged with the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, is requesting a jury trial.

On April 13, 2023, Yarl approached the wrong house looking to pick up his siblings.

Yarl approached Lester’s house on Northeast 115th Street rather than the home on 115th Terrace, where the children were.

Lester shot Yarl twice at his front door claiming he was afraid for his life.

Yarl has since been recovering.

Lester’s trial is scheduled to begin October 7, 2024.

