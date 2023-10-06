Mercy breaks ground on new ER in Ozark, Mo.

By Christopher Bryant
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy broke ground on its new emergency room at its Mercy Orthopedic Hospital in Ozark.

The hospital sits at James River Freeway and Evans Road. The new emergency room will include 17,000 square feet. It will feature eleven rooms in the department. Mercy expects around 18,000 patients a year.

“Community demand is growing for emergency services, and knowing that we have the orthopedic hospital here, this seemed like a very ideal location,” says Marie Moore, Chief Nursing Officer, Mercy Springfield.

Construction on the new ER is expected to take close to two years. When completed, it will give those in Ozark, Nixa, and south Springfield a closer option when minutes matter.

“By putting an emergency room here in this location, we will be able to provide timely care to people who need it most,” says Moore.

The healthcare industry has seen fewer healthcare workers over the last few years. John Myers with Mercy says he expects to fully staff this location while improving patient care at the main hospital location on Sunshine Street in Springfield.

“We are already seeing improvements, significant improvements with our nursing recruitment. So, we feel confident with our recruitment plans that we are staff this location while continuing to improve at our main campus,” says John Myers, Chief Operating Officer, Mercy Springfield.

Mercy expects that when complete,d the new ER could reduce wait times regarding patient care.

“We are working through the main campus ER and those operations. We are not working to improve the customer/patient experience at the main campus. But having another location and giving a patient an option to get emergency services care is going to expand that and reduce wait times,” says Myers.

Both Myers and Moore see the new emergency room as a recruiting tool for healthcare workers who want an option where they work.

“This location offers diversity in environment and location. We hope to continue to grow on that and highlight that for any providers or health care workers that are interested in being a part of Mercy,” says Moore.

The total cost of the project is around $32 million.

