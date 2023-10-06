Niangua Elementary School about to take up same new teaching method as Cowden Elementary in Springfield

NIANGUA, Mo. (KY3) - Someday all schools might be taught like this. But for now Niangua’s Elementary School is joining Springfield’s Cowden Elementary School in trying a unique teaching method where the students and teachers are allowed to let their creativity and energy roam free.

Friday was the last day that you could see Niangua elementary students sitting all prim-and-proper in their seats because next week they’ll be moving in slow increments into a system where kids stand in their seats to answer a question, sing to the teachers and dance to celebrate their knowledge.

It’s a style of teaching made famous by the Ron Clark Academy, a non-profit private school in Atlanta that is meant to inspire academic excellence, leadership and collaboration.

Ron Clark Academy co-founder Kim Bearden explained the unique teaching approach when she visited Cowden Elementary last year to see how successful the program had been in increasing academic performance and lowering the number of behavioral problems.

“We show teachers how to build classrooms where there’s lots of movement, music and high levels of student engagement,” she said. “Students stand-up to speak and cheer for each other in supporting one another.”

On Friday after a half-day in their traditional classrooms, Niangua students from kindergarten through fifth grade were taken to the gym where bright spotlights, decorations and pulsating music gave the look of a rave dance party. There students went up on the stage one-at-a-time to pick which “House” they were being assigned to as each House represented either friendship, givers, courage and dreamers. Teachers dressed in different costumes led the festivities which included a lot of dancing and balloon throwing.

“We dress over-the-top because we want the kids to be excited,” said Bailey Totten, a teacher of science and math in grades 4-5. “The students will match our energy 10-times-out-of-10 so if I’m at a 10, they’ll be at a 10 too.”

The Houses are meant to teach the students the responsibility of taking care of each other and collaborating on school work.

“They each have different names from different languages,” fifth grader Evelyn Crandall said of the Houses unique names (Altruismo, Amistad, Isibindi and Reveur)). “And it’s supposed to bring us together as a family and help each kid get the sense that they belong at school.”

“Our community and our world is so divided and everybody is fighting over every single thing,” added Niangua Elementary School Principal Lori Allen. “So we wanted something that would bring kids together.”

Six teachers from Niangua made the trip to Atlanta to learn about the program and almost caused a security nightmare when they brought props from the training sessions back with them to the airport when they were headed home.

“People are all around us and one of our teachers who had one of those hand fans said, ‘Look what I learned!’ and popped it open several times which was very loud,” Totten recalled. “And you can imagine what a repeated pop noise at an airport signifies to some people, right? For a second I thought a TSA officer was going to take her out. But they just said, ‘Don’t do that again!’

In a news release explaining the move to the new teaching approach, Judy Aswad, the President of the Niangua TLC non-profit for Niangua Schools, pointed to the following reasons:

1. Niangua ranks among the lowest academic school in the State of Missouri.

2. Niangua’s children’s poverty level is 34% (www.census reporter.org)

3. Students have become more disconnected with each other and teachers due to social media.

4. Parents and local community leaders have become less involved in our school since the COVID period. This detachment has negatively affected students’ engagement and performance.

“We know that we have to make a change,” Allen said. “I think anything that we can do to make kids want to come to school, make them want to learn and be excited to be here is something all parents are going to support. It’s going to be an all-around gamechanger for our kids.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.