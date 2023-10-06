Ozarks Life: Journalism’s King of the Hill at Hillcrest High School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This past week, the Mid-America chapter of the National Association of Television Arts and Sciences recognized many journalists from the region as the best in their field.

Included that night was a Springfield teacher who received a lifetime achievement honor, enshrined in the Silver Circle, for his work in the field of journalism.

Inside Hillcrest High School, like any school, you’ll find a trophy case near the front. Coach Dave Davis helped the Hornets to the 1988 state baseball title.

But the following year, he started leading another team at the school.

“We created HTV Magazine out of nothing,” Davis, the Hillcrest journalism teacher, said.

HTV is a magazine show with stories by teens for teens. It’s all part of a journalism class, which schools didn’t have in the late ‘80s.

“Sixty-five kids signed up,” Davis said about that first year. “So I report in the fall of ‘89 with one camera, one VCR, and one TV on a cart. No mics and not even a tripod.”

“...and a teacher slash baseball coach who had never done it before, either,” former student Dan Arnall said.

Arnall was in that first HTV class. He’s gone from Hillcrest to New York City. Arnall is the Senior Vice President of News Gathering for NBC News Group.

“It’s a great privilege to walk into ‘30 Rock’ every day and work with journalists who do a great job,” Arnall said. “But ultimately, the foundation was laid in a classroom on the north side of Springfield.”

Today, a lot has changed.

HTV has a studio, digital equipment, 12 edit bays, and a teleprompter.

That first camera now sits in a shrine of sorts outside Davis’ classroom while an army of digital cameras fills a closet. The technology has evolved, but the teacher has not.

“Unique is a good word for that,” senior Holten Pyle said.

“He talks to us, like, we’re people,” senior Abigail Phillips added.

“He was critical, but in a way that pushed us to be better,” Rae Snobl from the Class of 1996 said.

“Be curious, go find out, don’t be afraid to ask, don’t be afraid to talk to people,” Brandon Goodwin from the Class of 2003 remembers. “And I think that’s a skill that’s kind of going away.”

That push to unlock a student’s potential helped HTV set the national record with 15 Pacemaker awards. The National record of 10 Robert F. Kennedy Awards. And many, many, many more awards, including Davis’ brand new NATAS Silver Circle plaque from the Mid-America Emmy chapter.

“What it’s about for me is seeing the light go on for students,” Davis said. “Saying, ‘I can do a podcast,’ ‘I can do a TV show,’ ‘I can do a story,’ ‘people watch,’ and ‘people are talking about that thing that I did.’”

At the same time, Davis is fully aware most of his students will not go into journalism. But he’s still giving them life skills they can use every day.

“Every deadline in life matters,” Pyle said. “Not just the ones in this class, but every class, every situation you’re in.”

“I’m going into psychology,” Phillips said, “but you still need to know how to talk to people. And I feel like this class has helped me a lot.”

“They make those editorial decisions all the time,” Davis said, “and they become much better critical consumers of the news. And in this country right now, we need more critical consumers of news. So they’re least coming away with that.”

You can find recent HTV episodes and stories from the past by clicking here to visit htv.buzz.

Davis is the first high school teacher to be inducted into the Mid-America chapter’s Silver Circle.

