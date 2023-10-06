Police: Rent dispute leads to murder-suicide at Branson apartment complex for seniors

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified the victim and a shooter in a murder-suicide investigation at a Branson apartment complex for seniors.

Whitney Davis, 47, of Branson, worked as the manager of the Branson Manor. Police say Stephen Walsh, 77, of Branson, shot and killed Davis. Officers say they found Walsh dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident happened on Thursday at the complex on Old Country Road. Officers found Davis dead from the gunshot wound in a management office. They then located Walsh deceased. Police believe the incident happened because of a dispute over the rent.

The clergy and the police liaison from Burrell Behavioral Health assisted the residents. Additionally, the complex is working on counselors to assist in the coming days. Because of the initial reports of an active shooter, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Taney County Sheriff’s Office were requested to assist. The Branson Fire Department and the Taney County Ambulance District also responded.

The Branson Police Department says the investigation is ongoing.

