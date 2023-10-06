Polk County authorities put 1991 convicted murder suspect behind bars again

POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man who was out on parole for a murder he did in 1991, is back behind bars.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on October 5, the sheriff’s office got word that Jess Rush was in possession of a pistol. Rush is on parole after receiving a life sentence for the 1991 murder of Trudy Darby in Mack’s Creek.

According to Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison, he and another deputy got a warrant to search Ruhs’s home. On Friday, October 6, Sheriff Morrison spotted Rush and pulled him over. They were able to arrest Rush without incident.

Jess Rush arrest (KY3)

Authorities found a handgun and a rifle in his house and car. Rush was booked in the Polk County Jail and then returned to the Department of Corrections.

Jess Rush gun in car (KY3)

“The citizens of Polk County are safer today because Jess Rush is again behind bars where he belongs,” Sheriff Morrison said. “A monster like him should never be granted the freedom to live among us. We hope his arrest gives some comfort and relief to the Darby family.”

In 1991, Trudy Darby was finishing her shift at a convenience store in Macks Creek. She had called her son, who was at her house, because she saw a suspicious man outside. Her son immediately came, but Darby was already gone. Her belongings were still in the window of the store.

Darby’s body was found two days later in the Little Niangua River. She had two gunshots to the head.

Rush was 15 years old at the time. His half-brother Marvin Chaney was charged with the crime too. Chaney died in 2017.

KY3 covered Rush’s trial in 1996. Evidence showed Rush had admitted to other people about being involved. He even wrote letters to another inmate, which ended up being used in court. Judges then in Missouri, and many other states, only had two options for capital murder: death sentence or life without parole. The judge sentenced him to mandatory life without parole.

