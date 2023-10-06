Pursuit of a stolen SUV crosses the state line from Arkansas into Missouri

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Several law enforcement agencies from Arkansas and Missouri were in pursuit of a stolen SUV Friday afternoon.

According to the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office, the Arkansas State Police were chasing a stolen black trailblazer from Howell County. The Arkansas State Police lost the SUV across state lines, and that’s when Ozark County deputies started pursuing the stolen car.

Deputies then chased the suspect into Taney County.

The Howell County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in the chase is 32-year-old Adam D. Bartlett Jr. Howell County authorities were on the hunt for Bartlett because he was driving a stolen car and crashed it in Caulfield.

We will provide more updates as they become available.

