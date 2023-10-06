Republic’s famous two-day festival, Pumpkin Daze, returns

Pumpkin Daze in Republic
By Savannah Harrison
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Republic’s Pumpkin Daze is going on Friday and Saturday at J.R. Mines Park.

The two-day festival will feature a produce weigh-off contest, and more than 300 booths from over 100 vendors for shopping, live entertainment, and more.

Event organizers like Cheri Hamilton hope everyone can come out and have a good time with the community.

“An event like this is always about bringing community out. Hopefully, you know you see your neighbor,” said Hamilton. “What more could you want than just to sit out in the open air and visit with your neighbor?”

The event takes place on Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The produce weigh-off will happen on Saturday morning.

