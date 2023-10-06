SPONSORED: Cooking with Kaitlyn Pumpkin Spice French Toast
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a fall twist on a delicious breakfast dish!
Total cook time: 20 minutes
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients
- ½ cup pumpkin puree
- 4 large eggs
- ⅔ cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons Brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon Pumpkin pie spice
- 2 Tbsp butter
- bread
Directions
- Place the pumpkin puree, eggs, heavy whipping cream, vanilla, brown sugar, cinnamon, and pumpkin pie spice in a bowl and whisk together.
- Place a frying pan on medium heat and melt butter.
- Dip a slice of bread into the pumpkin mixture. Make sure both sides of the bread are covered.
- Place the soaked bread into the frying pan. Cook each side for 2 minutes until both sides are golden brown.
- Repeat the steps until you have all the French toast you need to enjoy a yummy fall breakfast.
Pro tip: Maple syrup, chocolate chips, and powdered sugar all make great toppings.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.