SPONSORED: Cooking with Kaitlyn Pumpkin Spice French Toast

Here’s a fall twist on a delicious breakfast dish!
Here’s a fall twist on a delicious breakfast dish!(ky3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a fall twist on a delicious breakfast dish!

Total cook time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

  • ½ cup pumpkin puree
  • 4 large eggs
  • ⅔ cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoons  Brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon Pumpkin pie spice
  • 2 Tbsp butter
  • bread

Directions

  1. Place the pumpkin puree, eggs, heavy whipping cream, vanilla, brown sugar, cinnamon, and pumpkin pie spice in a bowl and whisk together.
  2. Place a frying pan on medium heat and melt butter.
  3. Dip a slice of bread into the pumpkin mixture. Make sure both sides of the bread are covered.
  4. Place the soaked bread into the frying pan. Cook each side for 2 minutes until both sides are golden brown.
  5. Repeat the steps until you have all the French toast you need to enjoy a yummy fall breakfast.

Pro tip: Maple syrup, chocolate chips, and powdered sugar all make great toppings.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kraft Plant/Springfield, Mo.
Police investigate loud boom in east Springfield
Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people at an apartment complex for seniors.
Police investigate 2 shooting deaths at Branson apartment complex for seniors
The FBI is seeking information on the whereabouts of wanted federal fugitive Melvin N. Morgan,...
FBI seeking information on a dangerous federal fugitive in the Springfield area
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Police identify the driver of a semi involved in deadly pedestrian crash in Springfield, Mo.
A pedestrian suffered critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Springfield.
Vehicle hits a pedestrian at Springfield intersection

Latest News

KY3's Chris Bryant reports.
Mercy breaks ground on new ER in Ozark, Mo.
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) celebrates a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the...
No. 23 LSU, still smarting from loss to Ole Miss, heads back on the road to face No. 21 Missouri
Groundbreaking ceremony for new ER at Mercy Orthopedic Hospital in Ozark, Mo.
Mercy breaks ground on new ER in Ozark, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tripped up by New York Jets linebacker...
The Vikings have never lost to Patrick Mahomes. Hint: They’ve never played against him, either