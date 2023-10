SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We are interviewing actors and students from the 2023 Patriotic Play at College of the Ozarks to get their thoughts on the production.

Get more information at https://www.cofo.edu/Visit/Patriot-Play.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.