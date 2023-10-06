SPONSORED The Place: Tailgate Friday: MSU Bears vs. North Dakota State Bison

It's Tailgate Friday! Missouri State University will be going against NDSU at Plaster Stadium on October 7th at 2pm!
By Alyssa Kelly
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
It's Tailgate Friday! Missouri State University will be going against NDSU at Plaster Stadium on October 7th at 2pm! Get your MSU Bear gear for the home game at the MSU bookstore!

For more information or to get your tickets for the game go to https://missouristatebears.com/sports/football.

