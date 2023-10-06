Springfield City Council to address funding agreement with MoDOT to renovate Jefferson Avenue Footbridge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Following the $8 million state budget appropriation for the rehabilitation of the historic Jefferson Avenue Footbridge announced this summer, Springfield Public Works determined a plan with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) for the process to gain access to the funding.

Public Works expects to bring the formal agreement forward for Springfield City Council approval this fall. Once the agreement is signed, Public Works anticipates advertising the project for contractor bids this winter.

The $8 million approved through the state budget is designated specifically for the rehabilitation of the historic bridge and cannot be used for improvements to the Footbridge Plaza space or other infrastructure.

In 2021, approximately $15,000 was approved for funding through the C-Street TIF to complete a concept design of the Footbridge Plaza. However, no funding is currently identified for the full design or construction of any updates to the Plaza. Project team members are assessing previously budgeted local funds and any other funding opportunities to determine what sources could qualify for future improvements to the Footbridge Plaza.

