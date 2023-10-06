SPS hosts ‘Principal for a Day’ event at 55 schools

Springfield Public Schools Principal for a Day. Courtesy: SPS
Springfield Public Schools Principal for a Day. Courtesy: SPS(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Students from around Springfield may have some fun stories to tell their families after Friday.

Leaders from around the community participated in the Springfield Public Schools ‘Principal for a Day’ event. Each of the 55 schools had a leader for the day. The visitors shadowed the building principals, meeting with students, handing out rewards, and even taking part in school pictures.

KY3 General Manager Brian McDonough visited with students at Field Elementary. One of Brian’s duties included presenting Field fourth-grader Dennis Douglass with a High Flyer award. It recognizes students for acts of kindness.

“I had some books I didn’t want anymore, so I donated to the school library, and they have electronic books, so I donated some brand new batteries for those,” said Douglass. “I just felt kind at the time. I didn’t even think about high flyers.”

The program is designed to connect SPS students with community leaders. Other principals for the day included Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Katie Towns, Springfield City Manager Jason Gage, and Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kraft Plant/Springfield, Mo.
Police investigate loud boom in east Springfield
Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people at an apartment complex for seniors.
Police investigate 2 shooting deaths at Branson apartment complex for seniors
The FBI is seeking information on the whereabouts of wanted federal fugitive Melvin N. Morgan,...
FBI seeking information on a dangerous federal fugitive in the Springfield area
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Police identify the driver of a semi involved in deadly pedestrian crash in Springfield, Mo.
A pedestrian suffered critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Springfield.
Vehicle hits a pedestrian at Springfield intersection

Latest News

As we move into the cooler months you may be thinking about turning on your furnace — but...
What to know about carbon monoxide as cooler seasons approach
KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports.
Greene County deputies surround road near Halltown, Mo.
KY3 Weekend Events
Weekend Events: What’s happening across the Ozarks
Weekend Events in the Ozarks
Greene County deputies have a home surrounded by a home near Halltown.
Greene County deputies surround road near Halltown, Mo.