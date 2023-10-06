SPS hosts ‘Principal for a Day’ event at 55 schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Students from around Springfield may have some fun stories to tell their families after Friday.

Leaders from around the community participated in the Springfield Public Schools ‘Principal for a Day’ event. Each of the 55 schools had a leader for the day. The visitors shadowed the building principals, meeting with students, handing out rewards, and even taking part in school pictures.

KY3 General Manager Brian McDonough visited with students at Field Elementary. One of Brian’s duties included presenting Field fourth-grader Dennis Douglass with a High Flyer award. It recognizes students for acts of kindness.

“I had some books I didn’t want anymore, so I donated to the school library, and they have electronic books, so I donated some brand new batteries for those,” said Douglass. “I just felt kind at the time. I didn’t even think about high flyers.”

The program is designed to connect SPS students with community leaders. Other principals for the day included Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Katie Towns, Springfield City Manager Jason Gage, and Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe.

