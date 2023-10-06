Vehicle hits a pedestrian at Springfield intersection
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A pedestrian suffered critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Springfield.
The crash happened near the intersection of Sunshine and Robberson on Thursday around 8 p.m.
Investigators say the vehicle traveled eastbound and struck the pedestrian crossing the road. The driver did not suffer any injuries.
The crash closed the lanes of the intersection for a few hours.
