Vehicle hits a pedestrian at Springfield intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A pedestrian suffered critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Springfield.

The crash happened near the intersection of Sunshine and Robberson on Thursday around 8 p.m.

Investigators say the vehicle traveled eastbound and struck the pedestrian crossing the road. The driver did not suffer any injuries.

The crash closed the lanes of the intersection for a few hours.

