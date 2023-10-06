What to know about carbon monoxide as cooler seasons approach

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - As we move into the cooler months, you may be thinking about turning on your furnace, but turning it on could cause danger.

Carbon monoxide is a silent killer and can be found in many everyday appliances like gas stoves, furnaces, grills, and fireplaces.

“Carbon monoxide actually annually kills about 400 people. It is an odorless gas that you will not detect unless you have a detector,” said Jeff Owens with the Ozark Fire Prevention District.

Owens says carbon monoxide travels and mixes with air, so it doesn’t matter how high or low you place your detector.

“If you get a smoke detector with carbon monoxide, and let’s say you place it about halfway down a wall or someplace like that. It’s not going to detect smoke the way it’s supposed to. So I recommenced getting separate ones,” he said.

Officials say you should place your carbon monoxide detector near gas appliances so it can be easily detected.

