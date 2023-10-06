What to know about carbon monoxide as cooler seasons approach

As we move into the cooler months you may be thinking about turning on your furnace — but...
As we move into the cooler months you may be thinking about turning on your furnace — but turning it on could cause danger.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - As we move into the cooler months, you may be thinking about turning on your furnace, but turning it on could cause danger.

Carbon monoxide is a silent killer and can be found in many everyday appliances like gas stoves, furnaces, grills, and fireplaces.

“Carbon monoxide actually annually kills about 400 people. It is an odorless gas that you will not detect unless you have a detector,” said Jeff Owens with the Ozark Fire Prevention District.

Owens says carbon monoxide travels and mixes with air, so it doesn’t matter how high or low you place your detector.

“If you get a smoke detector with carbon monoxide, and let’s say you place it about halfway down a wall or someplace like that. It’s not going to detect smoke the way it’s supposed to. So I recommenced getting separate ones,” he said.

Officials say you should place your carbon monoxide detector near gas appliances so it can be easily detected.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kraft Plant/Springfield, Mo.
Police investigate loud boom in east Springfield
Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people at an apartment complex for seniors.
Police investigate 2 shooting deaths at Branson apartment complex for seniors
The FBI is seeking information on the whereabouts of wanted federal fugitive Melvin N. Morgan,...
FBI seeking information on a dangerous federal fugitive in the Springfield area
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Police identify the driver of a semi involved in deadly pedestrian crash in Springfield, Mo.
A pedestrian suffered critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Springfield.
Vehicle hits a pedestrian at Springfield intersection

Latest News

KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports.
Greene County deputies surround road near Halltown, Mo.
KY3 Weekend Events
Weekend Events: What’s happening across the Ozarks
Weekend Events in the Ozarks
Greene County deputies have a home surrounded by a home near Halltown.
Greene County deputies surround road near Halltown, Mo.
Springfield Public Schools Principal for a Day. Courtesy: SPS
SPS hosts ‘Principal for a Day’ event at 55 schools