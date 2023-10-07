Governor Mike Parson honoring firefighters who died in the line of duty

KINGDOM CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Governor Mike Parson is honoring firefighters in Missouri who died in the line of duty.

He’s declared October 8 as Fire Service Memorial Day in the state. He’ll honor eight fallen firefighters and add them to the Firefighters Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City on Sunday morning.

Those firefighters include Battalion Chief Rickey Hobbs from Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District, Firefighter Benjamin J. Polson from the St. Louis Fire Department, and Firefighter Dustin Brandhorst from the Ebenezer Fire Protection District.

That ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The governor also held a candlelight vigil and lit the state capitol red to honor the fallen firefighters.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.