John Doe found in Cape Girardeau County in 1980 identified

GORDONVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Human remains found in Cape Girardeau County more than 40 years ago have finally been identified.

According to a report published today by DNASolves.Com, a team of Anthropology students at Southeast Missouri State University helped solve the case.

They were able to investigate leads discovered through genetic testing and determine remains found in Gordonville in 1980. The remains were identified to belong to then 59-year-old Louis Charles Borchers of Gordonville.

Borchers was reportedly last seen alive in February of 1980 and had been institutionalized at the state mental hospital in Farmington.

According to records, he walked away from the hospital and was never seen again. His remains were found on a land his family used to own in Gordonville. At this time, foul play is not suspected in his death.

This is the third time SEMO students lead by Dr. Jennifer Bengtson have worked with local law enforcement to identify remains.

