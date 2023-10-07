Military father surprises daughter at high school football game upon his return

A father reunited with his daughter during a high school football game Friday night. (Source: KAIT | Paragould School District)
By KAIT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A military father is back with his daughter after returning home and surprising her during a high school football game.

Staff Sergeant Wallace met his daughter, cheerleader Neveah Wallace, on the field shortly before the Paragould-Nettleton game Friday night.

The Paragould School District shared a video of the special moment.

Wallace has served our country for 20 years with tours in South Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan and others.

The staff sergeant is now back home with his family.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bartlett is being sought by authorities.
Pursuit of a stolen SUV crosses the state line from Arkansas into Missouri
Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people at an apartment complex for seniors.
Police: Rent dispute leads to murder-suicide at Branson apartment complex for seniors
Semi-truck fire on I-44. Courtesy: Debbie Wentler.
Semi-truck fire causes lane closures and backups on I-44
Greene County deputies have a home surrounded by a home near Halltown.
Greene County deputies investigate domestic dispute near Halltown; neighbors report hearing gunshots
A pedestrian suffered critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Springfield.
Vehicle hits a pedestrian at Springfield intersection

Latest News

Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Israeli ambulance service says 100 dead in Hamas’ surprise attack in southern Israel
SGF Yields hosting lantern walks to encourage pedestrian safety
KY3's Savannah Harrison reports.
SGF Yields hosting lantern walks to encourage pedestrian safety
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell walks on the sideline during an NFL football game between the...
Roger Goodell says NFL may add new international host for game in 2024