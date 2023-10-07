Missouri House leaders condemn attacks by Hamas in Israel

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri House leaders issued a statement condemning Speaker Dean Plocher and Senate President Caleb Rowden are issuing the following joint statement regarding deadly attacks in Israel:

Backed by a barrage of rockets, dozens of Hamas militants broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday. A stunned Israel said it is now at war with Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, vowing to inflict an “unprecedented price.”

In an assault of startling breadth, Hamas gunmen rolled into as many as 22 locations outside the Gaza Strip, including towns and other communities as far as 15 miles (24 kilometers) from the Gaza border. In some places, they roamed for hours, gunning down civilians and soldiers as Israel’s military scrambled to muster a response. Gunbattles continued well after nightfall, and militants held hostages in standoffs in two towns.

Israel’s national rescue service said at least 200 people were killed and 1,100 wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in decades. At least 198 people in the Gaza Strip have been killed and at least 1,610 others injured in Israeli strikes, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. Hamas fighters took an unknown number of civilians and soldiers captive in Gaza, a deeply sensitive issue for Israel.

“As the top two elected officials in the Missouri Legislature, we strongly condemn the series of attacks carried out by Hamas in Israel today. These acts of violence have caused immense suffering to innocent civilians and should be seen as an act of war.

We reiterate our unwavering support for the State of Israel and its inherent right to defend itself against acts of terrorism and aggression. The terrorists and terrorist regimes that planned and are carrying out these unprovoked and vicious acts of violence deserve swift justice at the hands of Israel and her allies, including the United States of America.

We are hopeful President Biden will recognize the error of his policy in recently sending $6 billion to Iran and do whatever it takes to reaffirm our strong support for Israel, both in these trying days and weeks to come and into the future.”

