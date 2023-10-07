SGF Yields hosting lantern walks to encourage pedestrian safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - SGF Yields is hosting several lantern walks throughout the city on Saturday to encourage and educate on pedestrian safety.

The main family-friendly event takes place at Phelps Grove Park, but several neighborhoods across Springfield are participating as well.

Mandy Buettgen-Quinn, traffic safety professional for the City Springfield, says she hopes everyone can learn something at these events.

“Pedestrian safety really starts with everyone, and that should include our children. If we want to change our culture towards being more pedestrian-friendly, it really is important to include the children, and we also want to make sure that our neighborhoods are walkable,” said Buettgen-Quinn.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There will be booths teaching pedestrian safety as well as fun and games for kids. Buettgen-Quinn says this event has three main goals.

“Obviously, the main learning objective is for drivers to become more aware of crosswalks and do the right thing. For parents, it’s important to become active in their child’s pedestrian safety education. And last but not least, the children themselves get a little bit of practice, and it’s just a whole lot of fun,” said Buettgen-Quinn.

For a full list of participating neighborhoods, or information on how to make a lantern, you can visit here.

