TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck fire causes lane closures and backups on I-44

Semi-truck fire on I-44. Courtesy: Debbie Wentler.
Semi-truck fire on I-44. Courtesy: Debbie Wentler.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Expect traffic delays if you are heading west on I-44.

According to MoDOT, all westbound lanes are closed near mile marker 65, just past Route N, due to a semi-truck fire.

Traffic is backed up about three miles, and crews estimate it’ll take two hours to clear the scene.

I-44 Semi-truck fire
I-44 Semi-truck fire(KY3)

We will provide updates as they become available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

