TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck fire causes lane closures and backups on I-44

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Expect traffic delays if you are heading west on I-44.

According to MoDOT, all westbound lanes are closed near mile marker 65, just past Route N, due to a semi-truck fire.

Traffic is backed up about three miles, and crews estimate it’ll take two hours to clear the scene.

I-44 Semi-truck fire (KY3)

We will provide updates as they become available.

