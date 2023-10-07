TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck fire causes lane closures and backups on I-44
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Expect traffic delays if you are heading west on I-44.
According to MoDOT, all westbound lanes are closed near mile marker 65, just past Route N, due to a semi-truck fire.
Traffic is backed up about three miles, and crews estimate it’ll take two hours to clear the scene.
We will provide updates as they become available.
