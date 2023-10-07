On Your Side Recall Alert: Infant Sleepwear Recall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Rene Rofe children’s blanket sleepers and hooded robes for girls are under recall. The products don’t meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear. So, they pose a danger of burn injuries to children.

They were sold online at Amazon.com, Fashionnova.com, Ruelala.com, and at children’s clothing stores nationwide from November 2021 through January 2023 for about $15.

The 100% polyester blanket sleepers and robes were sold in sizes for ages 6 - 14 years. The size, “Rene Rofe Girl,” Style # 426989 or 436989, PO #JZJ0005, washing instructions and Date 6/1 are printed on the neck label. One of the following GPU #’s are also listed ACG2103, ACG2101, ACG2106, ACG2107, ACG2104, ACG2109, ACG2105, ACG2102, ACG2108, ACG2112, ACG2110, ACG2115, ACG2116, ACG2113, ACG2118, ACG2114, ACG2111, ACG2117.

If your child has one of these outfits, stop using them. Then cut the garment in half and send a photo to recall@renerofe.com.

