350 vendors featured at the Ozark Craft Fair

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Craft Fair opened on Saturday in Ozark.

More than 350 vendors sell jewelry, wooden products, crochet blankets, and more. This year, a dozen states are represented at the fair.

“The products we have here, we try to have everything homemade, and you get to visit with the person that makes the product,” said Ozark Craft Fair Director Kay Johnson. “All of the money that is spent, all the profits go to good causes and charities, local charities here.”

If you missed out on Saturday, the event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Finley River Park.

