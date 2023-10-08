350 vendors featured at the Ozark Craft Fair

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Craft Fair opened on Saturday in Ozark.

More than 350 vendors sell jewelry, wooden products, crochet blankets, and more. This year, a dozen states are represented at the fair.

“The products we have here, we try to have everything homemade, and you get to visit with the person that makes the product,” said Ozark Craft Fair Director Kay Johnson. “All of the money that is spent, all the profits go to good causes and charities, local charities here.”

If you missed out on Saturday, the event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Finley River Park.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.