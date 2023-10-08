Authorities arrest man after foot chase through the Springfield-Branson National Airport

Authorities arrested a man after a pursuit through the Springfield-Branson National Airport.
Authorities arrested a man after a pursuit through the Springfield-Branson National Airport.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities arrested a man after a pursuit through the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

The incident happened Sunday around 10:30 a.m. KY3 reporter Marina Silva captured the arrest. The man did not make it through security.

We are working to learn more about what led up to the foot chase.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bartlett is being sought by authorities.
Pursuit of a stolen SUV crosses the state line from Arkansas into Missouri
Greene County deputies have a home surrounded by a home near Halltown.
Greene County deputies investigate domestic dispute near Halltown; neighbors report hearing gunshots
Semi-truck fire on I-44. Courtesy: Debbie Wentler.
Semi-truck fire causes lane closures and backups on I-44
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues
A Southeast Missouri State Anthropology professor and her students dig deep into real unsolved...
John Doe found in Cape Girardeau County in 1980 identified

Latest News

Increasing temperatures and rain chances this week
Governor Mike Parson honoring firefighters who died in the line of duty
KY3's Savannah Harrison reports.
Governor Mike Parson honoring firefighters who died in the line of duty
Back in the 60s next weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temperature rollercoaster this week