Former Nixa, Mo., Mayor Sharon Whitehill dies

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa’s former mayor, Sharon Whitehill, will be remembered during a visitation service next Friday. Sharon died earlier this week. She was only the second woman to hold the job during her term in the ‘90s.

Sharon Whitehill’s esteemed impact on Nixa will stick around for a very long time. One of her more obvious impacts is seen throughout the city, an “X” that marks the spot at the intersection of business and community.

“If you want to change the world, you got to get involved,” Sharon’s son, Jeremy Whitehill, says.

Jeremy has been involved in public service for decades, a trait he says he got from his mom.

“She was a servant. You know. I don’t know that she ever did anything that was selfish. Everything she did was always for somebody else or something else.”

As Nixa’s second woman to be elected mayor, she came up with a logo permeating throughout. The “X.”

“The crossroads. The Ozarks is kind of the nickname, and taking from that, she brought the ‘X’ in has kind of symbolized that as their symbol. It’s not a very often used letter in the alphabet. And so she created what she called ‘The Happy ‘X.’”

Jeremy says people would call her Mrs. X after she created the logo. She even made accessories like sunglasses, earrings, and other custom gear, symbolizing her love for Nixa. Even though her term as mayor ended in the late ‘90s, she created Nixa’s first night out. She is also one of two to receive the key to the city and has even been able to advise the future mayors of Nixa.

Jarad Giddens, the current mayor of Nixa, says, “The one thing that she told me the day I was sworn in as mayor is trust your people. And that is something that can be taken a million ways. But I think of that every time I’m either frustrated or in a position where I have to make a difficult decision. It’s just trust my people, and that was one of the best things that she ever told me.”

She was constantly fighting for her people. But what many didn’t know was that it was a war on two fronts, as she had been battling cancer for the last 20 years. Her son says her outlook on life never left, even as her health did.

“The journey is life, you know? And you have your starting date, and you have your end date, and what happened in between is what’s important and how you handle it. And that was her thing. You know, she had another saying: You started to turn scars into stars.”

The visitation is scheduled for Friday, October 13, at Adams Funeral Home in Nixa. The funeral service will be held on Saturday.

