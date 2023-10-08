Miller, Payton combine for 5 TDs, North Dakota State rolls past Missouri State

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Cam Miller completed 16 of 20 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown to lead North Dakota State to a 38-10 win over Missouri State on Saturday.

Cole Payton, Miller’s backup, passed for a touchdown and ran for one as NDSU won its 12th straight in the series.

The Bison (4-1, 1-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) amassed 534 yards; 351 in the first half when they led 28-7.

Miller had a 23-yard pass to Zach Mathis and a 9-yard run in the first quarter, the two scoring drives combined for 150 yards and a 14-0 lead.

The Bears (1-4, 0-2) came back with a long drive for their only touchdown, a 21-yard pass from Jordan Pachot to Raylen Sharpe.

Missouri State’s next drive ended on downs near midfield and the Bison capitalized with Cole’s 20-yard touchdown run. In the final minute before halftime Mathis hauled in a 33-yard TD pass. He had six catches for a career-high 160 yards.

NDSU, ranked eighth in the FCS Coaches Poll, had 258 yards rushing and 276 passing. Payton had his first career passing touchdown when he threw 4 yards to Jake Lippe in the fourth quarter.

Missouri State, which had four turnovers, finished with351 total yards.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bartlett is being sought by authorities.
Pursuit of a stolen SUV crosses the state line from Arkansas into Missouri
Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people at an apartment complex for seniors.
Police: Rent dispute leads to murder-suicide at Branson apartment complex for seniors
Semi-truck fire on I-44. Courtesy: Debbie Wentler.
Semi-truck fire causes lane closures and backups on I-44
Greene County deputies have a home surrounded by a home near Halltown.
Greene County deputies investigate domestic dispute near Halltown; neighbors report hearing gunshots
A pedestrian suffered critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Springfield.
Vehicle hits a pedestrian at Springfield intersection

Latest News

O-Zone: MSU players react to 38-10 loss to North Dakota State
Missouri wide receiver Theo Wease Jr., right, catches a touchdown pass in front of LSU...
Jayden Daniels dazzles in rallying No. 23 LSU to shootout win over No. 21 Missouri
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts during the first quarter of an NFL...
Chiefs’ Kelce: ‘Just got to keep living’ as relationship with Taylor Swift consumes spotlight
O-Zone: Marionville 42, Sarcoxie 6