Springfield’s Community Garden hosts agricultural event

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Community Garden hosted an event at Mother’s Brewing.

Gardenpalooza focused on an exploration of our Ozarks’ agricultural heritage. The theme this year was “Our Food: Our Stories.”

Springfield Community Gardens runs 17 gardens in Springfield. They’re all funded by donations and events.

“The more support we have, the more people who want to buy local food, and get their hands out, get in the garden, learn how to grow food themselves, the more resilient a community we will be,” said Anna Withers, farmer and resource development manager. “So, we’re out here trying to get people inspired to garden and support local.”

The group donates $250,000 worth of food every year from the gardens. If you want to help, you can volunteer in the gardens or donate at its website by clicking here.

