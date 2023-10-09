Arkansas FOIA advocates ready to unveil constitutional amendment proposal

According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, attorney David Couch said the group he...
According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, attorney David Couch said the group he is working with to place an amendment to protect the state’s FOIA into the state constitution should have a draft to share publicly. No word on when the unveiling could occur.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – A group is hoping to make some changes to allow better access through Arkansas’ Freedom of Information Act.

According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, attorney David Couch said the group he is working with to place an amendment to protect the state’s FOIA into the state constitution should have a draft to share publicly. No word on when the unveiling could occur.

He stated he wanted the proposal to come close to the law before a recent special session made changes that made it difficult to get information.

Among some of the changes, the group wants to include stricter penalties for those who violate the FOIA.

You can read more about the proposal on Talk Business and Politics’ website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities arrested a man after a pursuit through the Springfield-Branson National Airport.
Authorities arrest man after foot chase through the Springfield-Branson National Airport
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues
Little rain this week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful start to the week!
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The...
The US will send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a security meeting with Mexican officials at the...
At least 4 Americans were killed in the attacks against Israel, US official says

Latest News

Fall festivals in the Ozarks/KY3
Fall Festivals 2023: See the list of events in the Ozarks
Buck Trent/2007 Interview with KY3
Branson, Mo., entertainer Buck Trent passes away
Here’s a fall twist on a delicious breakfast dish!
Cooking With Kaitlyn Pumpkin French Toast
Health experts in the Ozarks advising flu shots ahead of new season
KY3's Savannah Harrison reports.
Health experts in the Ozarks advising flu shots ahead of new season