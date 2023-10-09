Branson Police Department sergeant to be honored by International Association of Chiefs of Police

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A Branson Police Department sergeant is honored by the International Association of Police Chiefs with a 40 Under 40 Award for outstanding service to the community.

It’s the second time Sgt. Tanner Muckenthaler has been honored in the last month. In late September, Sgt Muckenthaler received the Medal of Valor after he and other officers pulled a crash victim out of a burning car. The 40 Under 40 comes in after Muckenthaler created a program called the Ozark Mountain Peer Support Team. It aims to help all first responders, from police to 911 operators, work through those situations.

“In just over two years of existence, we’ve been deployed approximately 72 times, and we have provided services to over 100 and 51st responders,” said Muckenthaler.

Sgt. Muckenthaler has been working in law enforcement for just over a decade, and in that time, he says there’s a culture where first responders will glaze over the trauma that comes from their job. He says that has to change.

“There is kind of a thought of, hey, we just need to grow callus over thi. We need to, you know, block that out and push forward,” said Muckenthaler. “And research and decades of experience have shown that that’s not effective, that does more harm than good.”

After securing a grant from the Skaggs Foundation, Muckenthaler developed and launched the Ozark Mountain Peer Support Tea. This program aims to help first responders process trauma seen on the job confidentially.

“If your conversations are getting to the point that is beyond what we train our people to handle, we do need to interject and get additional levels of care started for those people,” said Muckenthaler.

It’s an issue that we spoke with Chief Eric Schmitt following the murder-suicide at the Branson Manor Apartments. Investigators say a tenant shot the manager over a rent dispute, later turning the gun on himself. The chief says though these people spend their lives assisting others, sometimes they need a little help themselves.

“When you internalize that all the time, at some point, you have to be able to let that out,” said Schmitt. “And that’s where we’re very blessed to have that we’ve received that grant. It’s been huge for us over the last couple of years. We’ve been able not only to use it for our first responders and the police department, but the fire department, EMS dispatch, and other employees.”

Muckenthaler says through all of his accomplishments, it has always been a team effort.

“I’ve been very fortunate. I don’t really look at it as much of a me thing as it is, you know, like I said, those opportunities show up and wanting to make the most of them,” said Muckenthaler.

Muckenthaler is one of only 25 law enforcement personnel selected from the United States. The other 15 were selected from other countries. Only one other officer from southwest Missouri has received this award in the past. His ceremony will be in San Diego in the coming week.

