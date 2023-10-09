Convicted Polk County murderer returns to prison after parole violation

BOLIVER, Mo. (KY3) - Jess Rush, the Polk County man convicted of killing Trudy Darby in 1991, returned to prison after being caught with a firearm.

Waylyn Darby, Trudy’s son, teared up when he heard Rush was returning to prison.

“Brought tears to my eyes. Just a relief,” said Darby.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on October 5, the sheriff’s office got word that Jess Rush was in possession of a pistol. Rush is on parole after receiving a life sentence for the 1991 murder of Trudy Darby in Mack’s Creek.

Jesse Rush was 15 years old at the time. He would later be convicted of Darby’s murder and sentenced to life without parole. Years later, the Supreme Court ruled mandatory life sentences without parole for children younger than 17 unconstitutional.

According to Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison, he and another deputy got a warrant to search Rush’s home. On Friday, October 6, Sheriff Morrison spotted Rush and pulled him over. They were able to arrest Rush without incident.

“We gathered some information from our local conservation agents that they had contacted him while fishing on Pomme de Terre River. During that contact, he had possession of a firearm on his person. They had body cam footage of him being in possession of that firearm,” said Sheriff Morrison.

Deputies searched the property where Rush was living.

“We applied for the search warrant for all the residences that were located on the property, which granted us permission to go into three different living structures that were on the property,” said Sheriff Morrison.

Rush was initially brought to the Polk County jail. Then, deputies took him to the Fulton Diagnostic Correctional Center.

“After the arrest, we transport them to our local jail. We dressed him out. He indicated he was going to be a problem for our staff. So, I made arrangements to get him transported directly back to the Department of Corrections. He went right there. Within the hour, we had him on the way back to prison,” said Sheriff Morrison.

Sheriff Morrison said it was heartbreaking when he found out about Rush’s release last year.

”I just spoke to everybody. I could see what we could do to stop it, and to me, that’s what kind of hurt the most when Waylyn notified me that he was getting out. There was nothing I could do to prevent it,” said Sheriff Morrison.

Darby says he knows his mom is watching over her family.

”I think she’d be happy. She would be proud that our kids have grown out the way they have, even with all that has gone down that’s happened.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.