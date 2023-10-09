Fire damages a house in west-central Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The fire marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire Monday morning. The fire started just after 6:00 in the 400 Block of South Grant Avenue, which is south of Walnut Street.

Firefighters had to do a defensive attack because of flames coming out of the attic of the house. Part of the roof collapsed as firefighters brought the fire under control.

No one was inside when the fire started.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.