Fire damages a house in west-central Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The fire marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire Monday morning. The fire started just after 6:00 in the 400 Block of South Grant Avenue, which is south of Walnut Street.

Firefighters had to do a defensive attack because of flames coming out of the attic of the house. Part of the roof collapsed as firefighters brought the fire under control.

No one was inside when the fire started.

