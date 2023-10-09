Firefighters warn of fire pit dangers

(Ed Pearce)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The cooler, crisper fall temperatures lead to more firing up outdoor fire pits.

  • A nice fall fire could quickly get out of control if you aren’t paying attention. Ozark Fire Protection District explains where to put the fire so you and your family are safe.
  • Firefighters remind you not to place it under any roof or awning eaves because the heat will build up underneath, possibly causing a fire.
  • They also say to keep the fire around 25 feet from the home.
  • If you’re burning brush or anything, 25 feet is a reasonable distance.
  • Firefighters say to ensure there is a spark screen on your pit.
  • Keep pets and kids away from the fire. Three feet is usually a safe spot.
  • And be sure you have a fire extinguisher or water hose nearby, just in case.

Several communities in the Ozarks have laws regarding fire pits.

