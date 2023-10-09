FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild Monday before a midweek warm up

Good Monday afternoon, everyone. After a pleasant fall weekend in the Ozarks, we had a chilly start this morning with clear skies up top. Even with another cold front to the south of us today, we’ll keep temperatures mild for this afternoon. On top of that cold front returning as a warm front over the next few days, we’re tracking another cold front out to our west. That will come into play by the time Friday rolls around.

Our cold front wants to make a return over the next few days (KY3)

No weather worries for the rest of the day, though. Clear skies and a light north-northwest wind will lead to another mild afternoon. Our expected highs in the lower 70s for most of the Ozarks will be a few degrees cooler than what we observed on Sunday.

Lower 70s for many Monday afternoon (KY3)

Our Tuesday is looking fairly calm once again with clear skies in the morning and some mostly sunny skies filtering in late in the day. After morning lows back in the middle 40s, a returning southeasterly wind should bump our highs back into the lower to middle 70s across the Ozarks.

Quiet skies for much of our Tuesday (KY3)

Back into the lower to middle 70s Tuesday (KY3)

That returning southerly wind will hint at our front to the south coming back as a warm front for Wednesday. As it returns, moisture along the front and some upper-level lift will allow for some isolated to widely scattered showers and t-storms for areas like Hermitage, Camdenton, Lake of the Ozarks, Fort Leonard Wood and Rolla northward. This would be early in the morning followed by partly to mostly sunny skies for all of us on Wednesday.

Isolated rain and storm chances for the northern Ozarks Wednesday morning (KY3)

With the warm front to our north on Thursday, we’ll keep quiet and warm under partly sunny skies.

Windy, warm & quiet for Thursday (KY3)

While Thursday stays dry, cold front number two will come on in from the west very early Friday morning. Between midnight and 10 o’clock Friday morning, I’m expecting this front to bring in scattered showers and t-storms to start the day out. Given the setup, I still think our chance for any rain and t-storm chances to turn strong or severe looks very low. Still, it’s something we’ll watch over the next few days.

Scattered rain and t-storms early Friday morning (KY3)

Friday's cold front will dry us out and cool us down once it passes (KY3)

Even if you take Wednesday’s and Friday’s rain chances into account, the expected rain totals this week look pretty minimal. While the heavier rain will accumulate to the north of us, we’re only expecting amounts of a quarter of an inch or less by the time we dry out on Friday.

Minimal rain amounts through the week (KY3)

The windy conditions with our midweek warm front and Friday’s cold front will definitely play a role with our temperatures this week. A warm wind gusting between 20 and 30 mph on Wednesday and Thursday will change into a colder wind behind the cold front on Friday.

Turning a bit windy by midweek (KY3)

The south wind for Wednesday and Thursday will push highs into the upper 70s for both afternoons with some spots possibly hitting 80°. That’s back above our average high of 72° for this part of October.

Warm midweek followed by a return to fall (KY3)

Behind the cold front Friday, the returning west and northwest wind will drive the numbers back down. After highs in the upper 60s on Friday, partly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday will only let highs climb into the upper 50s to about 60°. A quick look at early next week shows highs still in the lower 60s on Monday before we can try to get back into the upper 60s next Tuesday.

