Health experts in the Ozarks advising flu shots ahead of new season

(KY3)
By Savannah Harrison
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Health experts in the Ozarks are advising everyone to get their flu shots ahead of what’s predicted to be a rough flu season.

According to Kelly Pittman with CoxHealth, experts expect this to be a year of high flu numbers.

“Generally, the FDA and the researchers look at other regions of the world to determine what the flu season is going to be like, or at least to do their best to predict it. And my understanding is that we’re predicting a good flu season. I say good season, we’re predicting a high flu season,” said Pittman.

The flu vaccine vaccinates against four different strains of flu. While it doesn’t always prevent people from getting the flu, it can help lessen symptoms.

“So flu shots, do a couple of things. The first thing that does is, at times, it keeps you from getting the flu. And if you do get the flu, it decreases the severity of the flu,” said Pittman.

Experts say getting your flu shot is about more than protecting yourself. It’s about herd immunity.

“So everyone should get the flu shot. It will help yourself, that will help your family, it will help the community,” said Pittman.

Pittman encourages everyone, even those who are healthy and younger, to get their flu shot.

“Healthy people of any age, while your body may be able to fight off the flu, fine. You’ve got to think of those people around you,” said Pittman. “If you go out into public, you should get the flu shot because you never know who you’re going to be standing beside, who you’re going to be in a small space with, and you know they may not be able to fight off the flu as well as yours.”

Other ways to prevent the flu include masking, practicing good hand hygiene, and not touching your face.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities arrested a man after a pursuit through the Springfield-Branson National Airport.
Authorities arrest man after foot chase through the Springfield-Branson National Airport
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues
Quick cool down Monday before we warm back up
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild Monday before a midweek warmup
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The...
The US will send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a security meeting with Mexican officials at the...
At least 4 Americans were killed in the attacks against Israel, US official says

Latest News

Tammy Pudas sits down to talk about her journey with homelessness that started back in 2008.
Springfield non-profits helped woman out of homelessness; millions of dollars going to fund more homeless resources
The city of Branson is hosting National Night Out to bring neighborhoods and first responders...
Branson Police Department sergeant to be honored by International Association of Chiefs of Police
Branson SGT to be honored
Branson Police SGT to be honored by International Association of Chiefs of Police
Quick cool down Monday before we warm back up
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild Monday before a midweek warmup