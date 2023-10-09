Health experts in the Ozarks advising flu shots ahead of new season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Health experts in the Ozarks are advising everyone to get their flu shots ahead of what’s predicted to be a rough flu season.

According to Kelly Pittman with CoxHealth, experts expect this to be a year of high flu numbers.

“Generally, the FDA and the researchers look at other regions of the world to determine what the flu season is going to be like, or at least to do their best to predict it. And my understanding is that we’re predicting a good flu season. I say good season, we’re predicting a high flu season,” said Pittman.

The flu vaccine vaccinates against four different strains of flu. While it doesn’t always prevent people from getting the flu, it can help lessen symptoms.

“So flu shots, do a couple of things. The first thing that does is, at times, it keeps you from getting the flu. And if you do get the flu, it decreases the severity of the flu,” said Pittman.

Experts say getting your flu shot is about more than protecting yourself. It’s about herd immunity.

“So everyone should get the flu shot. It will help yourself, that will help your family, it will help the community,” said Pittman.

Pittman encourages everyone, even those who are healthy and younger, to get their flu shot.

“Healthy people of any age, while your body may be able to fight off the flu, fine. You’ve got to think of those people around you,” said Pittman. “If you go out into public, you should get the flu shot because you never know who you’re going to be standing beside, who you’re going to be in a small space with, and you know they may not be able to fight off the flu as well as yours.”

Other ways to prevent the flu include masking, practicing good hand hygiene, and not touching your face.

