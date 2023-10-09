Leigh’s Lost and Found: the search for a military veteran’s missing service dog

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a military veteran is pleading for help to find her lost service dog.

Max is a Bernedoodle and was specifically trained to help Brandy Shireman with her PTSD after serving as a combat truck driver in Iraq. He’s been gone more than a month now from their 10 acre property in Republic and she’s desperate to get him back.

She tells us, “I just let him out like any other morning and gave him about five minutes and went to check on him and he wasn’t there. Then I just had this gut feeling that I had to outside and look for him. I didn’t even take my kids to school.”

“I went around the neighborhood, looking for him and making sure the neighbors were alerted to help look and check their cameras.”

Brandy goes on to tell us, “we’ve only had one sighting so far and that’s probably the most difficult piece. I’m just thankful I haven’t seen him on the side of the road. We have hope he’s still out there and still alive, but we’ve only had the one sighting. It was by the new Eaglestop in Brookline. They said they saw a dog that looked just like Max and he was heading in the direction of the Kum n Go down highway N.”

Trappers have told Brandy and others looking for Max, not to call out his name or chase him if you see him. It’s best to just call Brandy immediately or send in a tip to the Leigh’s Lost and Found page.

Brandy says Max’s disappearance has been very hard on her whole family.

“I think my nine year old put it best that it’s just really hard not knowing 100% if he’s still alive or not or if he’s safe or not. Every time it storms, we’re all praying he’s safe and secure and that he knows how much he’s loved and missed.”

She says, “we’re willing to do whatever possible to bring him home, no questions asked. A rewared is available if someone would want that. We just want him home.”

If you see Max or know anythi

ng, call Brandy Shireman at 660-216-8376.

