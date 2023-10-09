Missouri man attempts pumpkin paddling world record

Steve Keuny started his journey across the Kansas and Missouri River inside a 1,299 pound pumpkin
(KCTV 5)
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just after 7 Monday morning, Steve Kueny started his journey across the Kansas and Missouri River inside a 1,299-pound pumpkin. He is trying to set the Guinness World record for the longest paddle in a pumpkin.

In order to accomplish the feat, Keuny needs to travel 38 miles. He said his goal is to travel the 38 miles before sundown.

Kueny said he grew the pumpkin himself and added a few sandbags on the floor of the pumpkin to keep himself stable.

“It takes a lot of planning and also a lot of flying by the seat of your pants,” Kueny said. “I’m just a guy with a pumpkin and a whimsical sense of adventure out to have fun.”

