Police asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect in Nixa, Mo.

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Police Department asks for tips to identify the suspect in an armed robbery.

On Monday around 1 a.m., the man robbed the Signal Convenience Store at 402 West Mt. Vernon Street. The store employee reported the man walked into the store, put a backpack on the counter, showed a gun to the employee, and told her to put money into the backpack. He left on foot. Police responded to the call one minute later.

The suspect wore a black hoodie with the words “Boot Daddy” and “Ariat” printed on the front, black pants, and face covering with yellow and black gloves. He was also wearing black shoes with white markings.

If you have any tips regarding this crime or the suspect involved, please get in touch with Nixa Police at 417-725-2510.

