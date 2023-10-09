Queen of Clean: Emergency Spotter for Clothes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a quick way to remove a spot from your clothes.

How to :

1. Put Hand Sanitizer on a blood stain

2. Work it in

3. Let sit and absorb for a while and rinse

Works with latex paint, markers, and ink pens.

For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.