Queen of Clean: Emergency Spotter for Clothes

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a quick way to remove a spot from your clothes.

  • How to:
  • 1. Put Hand Sanitizer on a blood stain
  • 2. Work it in
  • 3. Let sit and absorb for a while and rinse

Works with latex paint, markers, and ink pens.

For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com.

