Queen of Clean: Emergency Spotter for Clothes
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a quick way to remove a spot from your clothes.
- How to:
- 1. Put Hand Sanitizer on a blood stain
- 2. Work it in
- 3. Let sit and absorb for a while and rinse
Works with latex paint, markers, and ink pens.
For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.