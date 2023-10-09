Reminder: Motorcyclists ask you to keep leaves and grass clippings out of the roadways

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you have ever hit a patch of black ice in your car and lost control, for motorcycles and bicycles, leaves can have the same effect if wet or dry.

When driving your car, truck, or SUV, you have four wheels to help when you drive over leaves or grass clippings in the roadway. On a motorcycle, you only have two points of contact, which can cause you to lose control more easily.

“On a motorcycle, obviously, you only have two, and they are a lot smaller. So, loss of traction on one, front or rear, can be catastrophic,” says Sgt. Christopher Nuccio, Springfield Police Department.

The Springfield Police Department reminds homeowners to be mindful of how they get rid of their leaves.

“They should not blow leaves and grass clippings into the street, even alongside into the gutter. It is actually against city ordinance to blow them into the gutter, and that is for several reasons, one, the safety of motorcyclists and bicyclists, but also for the stormwater system, it clogs up the storm drains,” says Nuccio.

Concerning motorcycles and bicycles, police remind everyone to keep a lookout for each other.

“Watch your speed. Speed in the corners hitting a patch of dry grass in the roadway will also put a motorcyclist down. And just watch out for each other,” says Nuccio.

Should you need a place to dispose of your bagged leaves and the remnants of your fall clean-up, contact your local city or county for the nearest yard waste recycling locations.

