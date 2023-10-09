Rising property damage in Springfield creates even more unforeseen challenges in the rental market

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In Springfield, a trend is putting property owners and rental management companies on edge.

While approximately 50 percent of residents in this city choose to rent their homes, there has been a concerning increase in property damage, which may be linked to rising local rent prices.

“We fixed them up and made them a really good place for someone to live,” says David Aguirre, a property owner who ventured into the rental market. Aguirre emphasizes that he went beyond cosmetic improvements, tackling essential aspects like roofing, windows, flooring, and cabinets.

However, Aguirre has had to sell many of his properties due to the escalating costs of repairs. “Some of the properties could range into the tens of thousands of dollars,” he says.

Chris and Stacey Vincent, a husband and wife team at Hunter Property Management, share Aguirre’s concerns. They note that while most tenants are excellent, an increasing number are leaving their rented homes in shambles, and the situation is deteriorating.

“The risk has actually gone up significantly over the past couple of years,” warns Chris Vincent.

Even with rigorous screening processes, including credit checks, background checks, and deposit requirements, only two out of ten applicants qualify to rent in the area.

For property management companies, delivering the news of extensive damage to homeowners is challenging, given that many of these homeowners are regular individuals.

“It’s local people that own these properties. It’s people who are retired, and this is their retirement fund. It’s young families who depend on this income. So when they suffer losses in the thousands of dollars, it may take them months or even years to recover,” says Stacey Vincent.

This alarming trend has discouraged property owners from renting out their homes, prompting the introduction of stricter qualification criteria, including mandatory pet and homeowners insurance, and increased inspections.

Additionally, higher security deposits may soon become the norm, as one month’s rent often falls short of covering the damage that has become increasingly common.

Despite these challenges, Hunter Property Management highlights that 98 percent of their renters are exceptional, and they are determined not to penalize future tenants for the actions of the past.

