Social-emotional learning plan backed by majority of Missourians, survey finds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education received more than 1,800 responses to an August survey that asked Missourians for their opinions on proposed learning standards for K-12 for Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) education.

The standards, titled ‘Competencies Of Relationship-building Education, or CORE,’ narrow the education to three focus areas: Me, We, and Others. The work group describes each focus area in the following ways:

Me: A healthy sense of self. Students develop core integrity to act upon principles that provide a foundation for trustworthiness, dependability, and honesty.

We: Relationship-building skills that are critical to employment and life success. Students consider how their behavior influences those around them, enabling students to build healthy relationships with others.

Others: Prosocial skills that have a positive effect on those around them and improve their communities. Students build integrity and healthy relationships to treat others with kindness and respect.

The survey collected responses for a 30-day period, the results of which will be presented to the Missouri Board of Education during an October 17 meeting.

THE RESULTS

Of the 1,806 respondents, 45% identified as parents and 17% identified as K-12 educators, the two largest stakeholder groups to respond. A combined 41% identified as coming from either the St. Louis or St. Charles areas, with the next most responses coming from Greene and Boone counties.

Each respondent was asked about their level of support for each of the three focus areas; Me, We, and Others. A slim majority of parents voiced support for the standards, with an average of 51% approval across all three focus areas and 40% disapproval.

Likewise, among those identifying as K-12 Educators, an average of 51% voiced approval and 28% disapproved. Five respondents identified themselves as state legislators, and all five were unsupportive of all three established roles.

The DESE identified common themes among the responses in support of the standards, including that they are “timely and needed,” and that “these are exactly what students need to be learning to be successful in life.”

Others pointed to the value of developing interpersonal skills as a means of creating a more self-aware and dynamic generation.

“These standards are necessary for students to develop interpersonal skills to be used in relationships, in the school environment, and for future employability,” the summary says. “These standards collectively prepare students to navigate social interactions and relationships effectively, fostering empathy, communication skills, teamwork, and conflict resolution abilities that are valuable both in and beyond the classroom.”

Among the sentiments of those unsupportive of the standards were concerns that teachers will be acting as de facto psychologists when they don’t have the credentials to do so. Many others argued that social-emotional education should not be part of a school’s teaching philosophy and should be no one’s role but the parent/guardian of each child.

Other opponents demanded clarification of terms such as, “advocacy,” and “equitable treatment.”

More than 150 of the written responses that expressed disapproval of the learning standards used identical wording, indicating that the text was directly copied from a single source, or a single author submitted dozens of the same response.

The State Board of Education will consider these results at its October 17 meeting. It’s important to note that these would not change the law or the official curriculum in Missouri, they would merely be standards by which Missouri educators are evaluated.

