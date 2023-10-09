Springfield non-profits helped woman out of homelessness; millions of dollars going to fund more homeless resources

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Full proposals for the development of an emergency homeless shelter are being accepted until noon on Monday, and there are three Springfield non-profits hoping to get some of the funds.

Women’s Medical Respite, Council of Churches, and the Salvation Army are the three non-profits that submitted letters of intent back in September, proposing the basic details of their projects.

Back in August, the city dedicated $1,861,680 of U.S. Treasury Department, Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to allow for the acquisition, construction, renovation, or rehabilitation of one or more buildings to create one or more emergency shelters.

Council of Churches has a Safe to Sleep program for women experiencing homelessness by providing shelter and case management services, which help them overcome obstacles to sustainable housing. Tammy Pudas is a woman experiencing homelessness here in Springfield. She said the Safe to Sleep program and other homeless resources in our area help those who are down on their luck, including her.

“I’ve been through a lot, I really have,” Pudas said.

But she said with the help of the Council of Churches of the Ozarks and other resources, she’s been able to move into a group home.

“I’m so happy,” Pudas said. “It took me a long time. It really did. I didn’t like being homeless, it’s scary.”

Jaimie Trussell is the Council of Churches of the Ozarks Chief Executive Director. She said if her non-profit gets some of the funds, they can build a permanent home for Safe to Sleep. Right now, Safe to Sleep is using a church gym to house women in need but with the nearly $1.1 million dollars the non-profit is asking for, they can get their own location.

“It is not a long-term solution. We have to take down the cots every night, we have to store everything, and then start all over again when darkness falls. We really need a permanent home for these ladies,” Trussell said.

Major Amos Shiels said the Salvation Army is hoping to relocate its men’s shelter, Harbor House, to be near its main building.

“Our current facility is older, we have about 30 beds total, and 25 of those our individuals who are in a 3-6 month program, and then we have 5 respite beds that we provide support for the local hospitals,” Major Shiels said. “With a new facility, we will expand to about 50 beds in our program and then 10 total for our respite, but it also creates space for our cold weather and emergency shelter where we can house up to another 40 individuals overnight.”

Salvation Army is asking the city for the full amount so they can bring an additional 44 beds to the community.

Women’s Medical Respite is also asking for some of the grant money, but quite a bit less than the other non-profits. Abigail Cool with Women’s Medical Respite said she’s hoping to get around $145,000 dollars to go towards upgrades to a house they already purchased.

“We were able to purchase the home that we’re now sitting in, so we will increase our capacity from 3 women up to 8 women at a time,” Cool said.

She also said the money would help make the bathrooms inside the new home ADA-compliant for the women living there.

Pudas said she’s so grateful for all the homelessness resources we have in southwest Missouri, and she encourages others to take advantage of them.

“There’s resources out there, there’s help out there for you. If you wanna better yourself, you can do it! Look at me,” Pudas said.

We don’t know yet when we’ll find out which non-profits receive what, but all emergency shelter projects utilizing the funds must be completed no later than December 31, 2026.

