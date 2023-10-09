What’s closed on Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Americans celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day on the second Monday of October each year. It’s common for many federal and state agencies to be closed, as well as some schools and local businesses.

The Federal Reserve is observing the holiday.

Stock markets are open – Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange are continuing trading.

Some major US Banks will be closed including Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citibank - Chase Bank and TD Bank will be open.

The United States Postal Service will be closed and won’t deliver mail or packages - UPS and FedEx will mostly be operating as usual.

Local government institutions will be closed including the DMV, libraries and government offices.

Courthouses will be closed.

Most big box retailers will remain open, including Target and Walmart. Some local retailers may choose to close.

Depending on the school district, some schools will close. Springfield, Republic, Ozark and Nixa schools will be open.

