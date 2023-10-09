What’s closed on Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Greene County
Greene County(KY3)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Americans celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day on the second Monday of October each year. It’s common for many federal and state agencies to be closed, as well as some schools and local businesses.

The Federal Reserve is observing the holiday.

Stock markets are open – Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange are continuing trading.

Some major US Banks will be closed including Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citibank - Chase Bank and TD Bank will be open.

The United States Postal Service will be closed and won’t deliver mail or packages - UPS and FedEx will mostly be operating as usual.

Local government institutions will be closed including the DMV, libraries and government offices.

Courthouses will be closed.

Most big box retailers will remain open, including Target and Walmart. Some local retailers may choose to close.

Depending on the school district, some schools will close. Springfield, Republic, Ozark and Nixa schools will be open.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities arrested a man after a pursuit through the Springfield-Branson National Airport.
Authorities arrest man after foot chase through the Springfield-Branson National Airport
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues
Quick cool down Monday before we warm back up
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild Monday before a midweek warmup
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The...
The US will send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a security meeting with Mexican officials at the...
At least 4 Americans were killed in the attacks against Israel, US official says

Latest News

Health experts in the Ozarks advising flu shots ahead of new season
Tammy Pudas sits down to talk about her journey with homelessness that started back in 2008.
Springfield non-profits helped woman out of homelessness; millions of dollars going to fund more homeless resources
The city of Branson is hosting National Night Out to bring neighborhoods and first responders...
Branson Police Department sergeant to be honored by International Association of Chiefs of Police
Branson SGT to be honored
Branson Police SGT to be honored by International Association of Chiefs of Police