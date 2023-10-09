Police investigate domestic dispute, which led to to woman stabbed in Springfield, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman is in stable condition after she was stabbed Monday morning.

Police responded to a house in the 1200 Block of West Walnut Street, which is east of Kansas Expressway.

Police say an uncle stabbed her niece during a domestic dispute. The woman’s injuries aren’t life-threatening.

The suspect is on the run, a description hasn’t been released.

