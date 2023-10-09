On Your Side: Save during Amazon Prime Day sales (and at other retailers!)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Step aside Black Friday. Tuesday is the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season with Amazon Prime Day. But that’s not the only place you can find good deals.

You’ll save the most on electronics, toys, home, fashion, beauty, and Amazon devices. Here are ways to make your dollar stretch.

“It’s a lot like Prime Day in July, where there will be ‘lightning deals’ and ‘deal of the day’ that are only available for as little as four hours up to 24 hours,” said Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports. Pay attention to what the site says. There will be language that says ‘lightning sale’ or ‘deal of the day,’ so you know if you don’t buy it now, it won’t be there tomorrow.”

If you haven’t already, start making that Christmas Wish list. Getting a few gifts now might be easier on your wallet compared to buying everything at once.

“If you have items in your cart already, it’s a really good way to find out if things go on sale. Turn on your notifications on your Amazon app. It will let you know when those prices change. It’s a great way to make sure you’re getting a deal on the thing you actually want,” said Gordon.

Look for deals on toys and highly prized electronics because those can sell out quickly. Amazon is not the only place you should shop.

Amazon Prime Day is October 10 and 11.

Walmart has sales from October 9-12.

Target has sales from October 1-7.

Best Buy has sales all during October.

Review those return policies. Now is the time of year when most retailers extend windows because they know you won’t give the gift until Christmas. Double-check the fine print to ensure your loved one has the time to take it back.

