Dump truck flips at Republic, Mo., intersection

A dump truck flipped onto its side at an intersection in Republic.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A dump truck flipped onto its side at an intersection in Republic.

Police responded to the crash Tuesday morning at Oakwood Avenue just off U.S. 60. The driver suffered no injuries.

The driver told police that he turned into the ditch after a car in front of him suddenly stopped. The crash slowed traffic for a short time.

