HEADS UP: The Ozarks will see a partial eclipse on Saturday

How much coverage we'll see and if the weather will play nice to let us see it...
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray) - The annular, or “ring of fire,” eclipse happens on Saturday. The annual eclipse occurs when the moon is in front of the sun, creating a circle of light with darkness in the middle.

The best viewing spot for the eclipse is in the western half of the U.S. However, the Ozarks will see around 65% totality. Of course, the viewing is weather permitted. Click here for the weekend forecast.

The eclipse starts just after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. It peaks around 11:45 a.m. It ends around 1:30 p.m.

See the path by clicking here!

Remember not to look up at the sun, even during the phenomenon. You can look at it with certified eclipse glasses or special camera and telescope lenses.

It’s a prelude to the total solar eclipse that will sweep across Mexico, the eastern half of the U.S. and Canada, in six months. Unlike Saturday, when the moon is too far from Earth to completely cover the sun from our perspective, the moon will be at the perfect distance on April 8, 2024.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

