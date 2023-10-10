Judge rules in appeal involving Springfield’s Glendale High School QB’s eligbility

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge with the Southern Appellate Court in Missouri ruled against an appeal by Springfield Public Schools not to allow a student to play football.

A judge ruled in September in favor of student-athlete Kylan Mabins, who sued the district to restore his eligibility. Mabins transferred from Kickapoo High School to Glendale High School this summer. MSHSAA and SPS ruled him ineligible to play because school leaders say he transferred for athletic reasons. Mabins’ attorney, Jay Kirksey, argued that’s not true.

In September, a Greene County judge heard arguments for and against a temporary restraining order allowing Mabins to play while a complete investigation is being conducted. Kirksey said evidence proved the student wasn’t recruited to play at a rival high school.

Mabins has played for Glendale High School for the past three weeks. Glendale plays at Kickapoo on Friday night.

